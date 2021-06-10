Mumbai On Orange Alert After Rains Cause Landslides, Wall Collapse

Mumbai: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for heavy rains in Mumbai from June 9 to June 14. The orange alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad on Saturday. In view of this, people have been evacuated from the coastal areas. According to the Metrological Department, the first monsoon rains in Mumbai will be very strong. Many low-lying areas in Mumbai were flooded due to heavy rains.

Rainfall of up to 30mm was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali, and Dahisar till 11 am. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued a severe weather warning for the region over the next five days.Shubhangi Bhute, director at the RMC Mumbai, said, "You can observe that there is thunder, lightning and a constant variation in the intensity of the showers. You can call it pre-monsoon showers, but certainly not the south-west monsoon." Adding, she said, "There has to be less variation and rain has to be widespread (to be called as monsoon showers). Apart from Mumbai, there should be rain over central Maharashtra also. Then only we can identify it as the southwest (SW) monsoon. " The official further said that the SW monsoon onset could be declared after June 10.