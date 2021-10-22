Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 60-Storey Avighna Park Building

A massive fire broke out at a 60-storey Avighna Park building on Curry road at around 12 noon today. According to the reports, a 30 year old man died as he fell from the 19th floor of the building.

Rescue operations are underway. BMC officials said that fire has been doused. BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal reached the spot and ordered a probe into the accident.

Just look at the visuals that show the 19th floor of the building engulfed in flames.