Mumbai: Man Kills Wife for Refusing to Wear Burqa, Nabbed

Mumbai: A 36-year-old taxi driver allegedly stabbed his estranged converted wife Zara alias Rupali (20) to death for refusing to wear a burqa on Monday night, police said.

According to police, Iqbal Sheikh had married Rupali, a Hindu woman in 2019. She changed her name to Zara and were living together. The couple had their first child the following year. However, for the last few months, Zara was living separately with her son and Iqbal would argue with his estranged wife over son’s custody and her refusal to wear burqa.

In their complaint, the victim’s family told the police that Zara, along with her son was living separately as Iqbal’s family used to pressure her to wear burqa.

“Her family told us she was living separately, with their son, for the past few months because Iqbal Sheikh’s family used to pressure her to wear the burqa. We are investigating,” Vilas Rathod, area police in-charge said.



On September 26, Iqbal allegedly called Zara to meet and discuss her divorce, the victim's family told police.

“They met around 10 pm, and got into an argument over the child's custody. He dragged her into an alley and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. She died on the spot,” said the police officer.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against Iqbal under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

