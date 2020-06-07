MUMBAI: Mumbai’s civic body the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received several complaints of a foul smell emanating from some parts of the city in Eastern Suburbs at around 9.53 pm, Saturday. BMC has confirmed that, "We have received a few complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon."

Mumbai Fire brigade said that the situation is under control and no injuries have been reported. BMC urged the public to use wet towel or cloth on their face covering the nose, if anyone is facing problems due to the foul smell. Thirteen fire appliances have been activated as a precaution to monitor the situation. Here are the tweets made by BMC.

Aaditya Thackeray wrote on his Twitter, "With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. The BMC is actively monitoring this situation.”

Manoj Kotak also took to his Twitter and mention that 13 Fire engines were dispatched for gas leakage. Here is the tweet.

In September 2019, there was a complaint of a gas leak from the residents about foul smell of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. Following the complaints, the civic body had set up a committee to check the issue.

Officials from Mahanagar Gas Limited said that, "MGL has been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai since around 10 pm. Our emergency teams have spread out to the sites from where such complaints were received. We are checking our pipeline systems but have not come across any breach which could result in leakage of gas".