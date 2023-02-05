Mumbai: Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli Booked After Wife Accused Him of Assault

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli by the Mumbai police after his wife alleged that the cricketer had assaulted and abused her. No arrest has been made so far.

Vinod Kambli’s wife Andrea Hewitt said in her complaint that her husband came home drunk on Friday and assaulted her by throwing the handle of the cooking pan at her and she suffered a head injury at their home in Bandra (West), PTI reported quoting an official from Bandra police station.

Based on Andrea’s complaint, the police have booked Vindo Kambli under the IPC section 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult) of IPC.

