Mumbai Dockyard: 3 Navy Sailors Killed In Explosion Aboard INS Ranvir

Three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in a blast onboard the Indian Navy's destroyer ship INS Ranvir. According to the sources, the explosion occurred at 4:30 PM on Tuesday. It is said that the explosion happened in an internal compartment onboard the warship. The crew of the ship brought the situation under control in no time and there was no material damage.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," a Defence Ministry release said. "The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control," the release said.

INS Ranvir, among the oldest warships in the Navy, is a Soviet-era destroyer and was commissioned in April 1986.

The Navy said INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly.

