In Mumbai, Curbs Depend on Caseload in the Locality

The Maharashtra government altered its restriction pattern, dividing the state into municipal corporation areas and rural districts as separate components. The restrictions will be based on a district's or corporation's positive rate and the availability of oxygen beds.

Uddhav Thackeray said that lockdown restrictions would be relaxed in cities and districts with less than a 10% positive rate and less than a 40% occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Local authorities will decide whether or not to reopen non-essential stores, he said. Thackeray also mentioned that essential shops will now be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the non-essential items will be delivered via e-commerce in districts where exemptions will be granted. Due to the approaching Kharif season, stores selling agricultural items will also remain open.

The Maharashtra government announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days but said that the lockdown will be relaxed in areas that have seen a decline in the number of COVID cases.