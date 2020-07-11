As Coronavirus has forced us to accept the new normal, citizens are time and again coming out with innovative ideas to beat the virus.

One such example is that on an auto-rickshaw that is fully equipped with all that is required to beat the COVID-19 virus. The video came to fore when Mahindra Group chairman shared the video leaving netizens amazed. The three-wheeler is called 'Mumbai's First Home System Auto'

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "One silver lining of COVID-19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!!(sic)"

The auto is Created by Satyawan Gite and is equipped with potted plants and a green carpet. It also has a segregated dustbins - wet and dry - placed inside it.

As part of its fight against COVID-19, the three-wheeler consists of a wash basin with a small water tank and a mirror. Not just that, it also has a liquid handwash soap dispenser and a hand sanitiser, which have been strapped in place.

As the camera gives a closer look, further other features are revealed, which includes Wi-Fi service, a desktop, smartphone charging, mobile-connected TV, Bluetooth speakers, purified water for drinking, and also a cooling fan.

Isn't it amazing? Now that this inspires us, we, as citizens must also do our part which includes maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks whenever we step out of our houses.