Mumbai Airport Snafu: Check-in Systems Restored After Network Outage

Mumbai: Travellers at the Mumbai Airport’s Terminal had to wait for about three hours due to the outage in the Terminal’s computer server on Thursday. The outage caused long queues and chaos as the server tripped around 4.30 pm and the airlines’ staff had to issue the boarding pass manually.

It is reported that the technical snag was caused after a fibre network cable powering the airlines check-in kiosks was snapped and according to the news agency ANI that the normal services were resumed after ‘operations were disturbed for about 40 minutes’.

“Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued,” Central Industrial Security Force at the airport said.

Later, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said, “There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working.”

As soon as the server went down, several passengers took out their mobiles and started registering their grievances through social media with #MumbaiAirport

