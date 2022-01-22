Mumbai: 7 Killed, Many Injured As Fire Breaks Out On 18th Floor Of Building

At least seven persons were killed and many others injured after a major fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in the Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire accident took place at around 7 am in the Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

He further stated that it is a 20-storey building and the fire broke out on its 18th floor. After getting the information, the fire personnel and police rushed the post.

Pray🙏🙏 for for all injured and people who lost lives in #MumbaiFire.#Accident took place when a Major fire broke out in a Mumbai Highrise building.

7 people hv lost their lives while 15 injured.#Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/h52IoblBiL — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) January 22, 2022

BMC official said, "14 injured were rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital. Out of which 12 are admitted in the general ward and their condition is stable and one person died and one is in the ICU. 7 of the injured were rushed to the BMC’s Nair Hospital. 5 of them are dead. 2 were sent to Kasturba Hospital out of which 1 is dead."

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. The fire is under control but yet to be fully doused.

Also Read: ​List of Confirmed Contestants For Bigg Boss Tamil OTT