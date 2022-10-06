Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Founder Remains Critical

Samajwadi party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health is still critical and is being given life saving drugs. He is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists,” a statement by Medanta Hospital read.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta Hospital since August.

Several politicians across party lines, including Union minister Rajnath Singh have visited the Samajwadi Party patriarch to inquire about his health.

