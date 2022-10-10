Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82: Wrestler To CM, Unknown Facts About Netaji

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today at Gurugram's Medanta hospital. He was 82. He was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the most important leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He served as the Chief Minister of the state for three times. He also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

Here are some unknown facts about Netaji.

Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped into politics after being inspired and motivated by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist ideas and beliefs, and meeting Sarvashri Madhu Limaye, Ram Sewak Yadav, Karpoori Thakur and Raj Narayan.

At the age of 28, he was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1967.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

He was often called as Netaji.

For the first time in 1989, he was elected as the CM of the state. He was the CM for UP thrice.

Mulayam was a teacher in wrestling and he was ‘famous as "Pehelwan".

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek, who was born through his second wife Sadhna Yadav featured on a website, "the international transformation of the month" in September 2012. He said, "Papa has his own way of explaining fitness: a man's chest should be the thing thrust out, not his belly, he says. And one should never entirely satisfy one's hunger, one should eat just a wee bit less. Those are his tips."

He was a follower of Socialist leader Raj Narain.

