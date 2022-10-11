Saifai (UP): The mortal remains of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav were consigned to flames with full state honours at his ancestral village Safai in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon. Tear-eyed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav performed the last rites of his father.

Huge followers of Samajwadi party were seen thronging the final journey of the party founder. The party activists kept chanting ‘Netaji amar rahein’ while the mortal remains were being taken to the cremation site. There were people lined up on both sides of the road waiting to see their leader for one last time.

Several top leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav were present during the last rites of the former chief minister. From Congress, its presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and other leaders of the party attended the last rites.

Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

He was not keeping well for the past few weeks and was in the hospital since August 22. A few days ago he was shifted to the intensive care unit as his condition deteriorated. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is fondly called as Netaji, formed Samajwadi party on October 4, 1992. He served as Chief Minister of UP three times. He was elected to UP Assembly for eight terms and seven times to the Lok Sabha.