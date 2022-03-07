Mukul Arya, India's Envoy To Palestine Found Dead On Office Premises

Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah was found dead on the office premises on Sunday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday expressed grief over the sudden demise of the young diplomat who had taken charge as India's envoy to Ramallah last year. There is no official information regarding the death of Arya, an IFS officer of the 2008 batch.

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India took to his Twitter and wrote, "Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

The Palestinian foreign ministry released a statement that reads, "As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death."

It further added that "all parties are fully prepared to do what is required of them in such difficult and emergency circumstances. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants expresses its deep sadness, loss and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya."

Mukul Arya worked in Delhi as well as at the permanent delegation of India to Unesco in Paris and at embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow.

