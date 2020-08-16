MUMBAI: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the launch of a book on coronavirus on Saturday said that, the coronavirus pandemic is the most disruptive event and should fight against the pandemic. It is both a public health crisis and also an unexpected economic crisis. A collaborative effort is needed to fight against the COVID-19.

Ambani and his wife Nita e-launched the book via JioMeet, "The Corona Virus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic by three medical experts."

The book was written by internal medicine specialist Dr. Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr. Rajesh M Parikh and is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The book is all about the history, evolution, facts, and myths around the pandemic.

Ambani quoted that, "All the countries are together suffering the consequences of coronavirus. Therefore, the world needs a cooperative and collaborative effort by all." He further added that one could find answers to the questions that people have about coronavirus.

Nita Ambani stressed that this book will help people to know more about the pandemic. She said that the pandemic has been a period of unprecedented fear, grief, and uncertainty. She further added that this book gives knowledge and it dispels misinformation. It reflects on human response to crisis. Most importantly it is an ode to humanities collective strength and reliance, she noted.

Nita said that the Rajesh, Swapneil, and Maherra have started writing the book as early as February and many of the predictions they have made in this book have already come true. She added, "And so, it insightfully chronicles the crisis from the very beginning. And true to today's digital age, this is an interactive book, and so you can get digital updates on every chapter."