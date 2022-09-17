Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala

Kerala: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday visited and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala. He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancée Radhika Merchant on the visit.

Shri Ambani offered ghee at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family. He made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman Prof PK Vijayan welcomed Shri. Mukesh Ambani at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Lord Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at Tirumala in AP