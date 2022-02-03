MSDE Reply to Query on Progress Of PM- YUVA Yojana Pilot Project, PM-UMEED

Rajya SABHA: NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi on Wednesday sought details from the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship related to the status of progress made in the pilot project of PM-YUVA Yojana which is now included in PM-UMEED. They also sought to know whether Government has undertaken steps to expedite the implementation process of PM-UMEED to increase the uptake level of the youth for the entrepreneurship programme.

In reply to their queries Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing a Pilot Project on Entrepreneurship Development (PM YUVA) for creating an enabling ecosystem through entrepreneurship education, training, advocacy, and easy access to entrepreneurship network.

The project, at an estimated cost of Rs. 12.00 crore, covers 10 States and 2 Union Territories viz. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, and Puducherry. The project is being implemented through the Institutes of Skill Ecosystem functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSSs), and Polytechnics.

The main aim of the Pilot Project is to promote entrepreneurship as an alternate career choice and provide mentoring support to potential and early-stage entrepreneurs, by imparting entrepreneurship education and mentoring support to trainees/ beneficiaries from the skilling ecosystem.

Activity–wise details of beneficiaries under the Pilot Project on Entrepreneurship Development (PM YUVA), is as under:-

The new scheme for entrepreneurship development has not been envisaged by the Government. However, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing various programmes to encourage entrepreneurship in the country, including youth, as mentioned below:- (i) Pilot project, ‘Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Startups by Women (WEE)’ is being implemented in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Germany to pilot incubation and acceleration programmes for women micro-entrepreneurs, enabling them to start new businesses and scale up existing enterprises in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and North Eastern region of the country.

Regarding the Entrepreneurship Promotion and Mentoring of Micro and Small Businesses in Six Holy Cities, the Minister said that the project seeks to catalyse local entrepreneurial activities through the involvement of potential and existing entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurship awareness, education, and mentoring in Pandharpur, Puri, Varanasi, Haridwar, Kollur, and Bodh Gaya.

Apart from the above, in order to enhance employability Government is providing training to them through a network of Industrial Training Institutes, National Skill Training Institutes, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras, he stated in his written reply.