MS Dhoni Stays Loyal To Chennai, To Produce Film In Tamil First

CHENNAI: Cricket legend and former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh have ventured into the entertainment sector with their new production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. After much speculation and waiting it is now reported that Dhoni will first produce a film in Tamil.

It is known that Dhoni played for the Chennai Super Kings and had developed a special bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and now wants to take it up further, reports state.

Slated to be a family entertainer and is reportedly been conceptualized by Sakshi and the couple has engaged Ramesh Thamilmani to direct their first Tamil film. He expressed happiness to make the film and present it to the audience. Ramesh had earlier associated with MS Dhoni for the graphic novel Atharva - The Origin which he had written.

According to reports, Dhoni Entertainment will be foraying into multiple languages in the coming future as they want to cater to Indian audiences in every nook and corner of the country.

