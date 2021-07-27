‘Mr Perfect Thalapathy Vijay’ started trending on social media, after Madras High Court on Monday, stayed the single bench order on the entry tax case on the Tamil actor.

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the judgment which had passed observations against him and had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for filing a petition challenging the levy of entry tax on his Rolls Royce car in a 2012 case.

Vijay, in his appeal, said that such remarks were uncalled for against him and the acting community in general. His counsel stated before the division bench that he was not challenging the entry tax demand, and was only challenging the scathing observations in the judgment.

While staying the single bench order, a division bench comprising Justices S Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha directed Vijay to pay the balance 80% entry tax within a week of demand challan issued by the tax department. This was based on Vijay's counsel as the actor did not want to drag the case for too long.

A single bench of Justice SM Subramaniam on July 13, dismissing a writ petition filed by Vijay in 2012. In the judgment, the single bench made observations in his judgment that one becomes a 'real hero' by promptly paying taxes and that while his reel life characters were preaching tax compliance, in real life he was seeking exemption.

The judge said that, "It is surprising to note that the petitioner has not even stated his profession or occupation in his affidavit. He has imported a prestigious costly car from England but unfortunately, not paid entry tax as per the statutes. He has filed a writ petition to avoid payment of tax... The petitioner, who is a reputed cine actor, is expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually."

The judge added that, "In the State of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes have risen as rulers of the State and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional."

