MPSC Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Service Prelims Hall Ticket Released; Check Details

MPSC Admit Card 2021: MPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission. On September 4, 2021, the preliminary examination for non-gazetted and Group-B posts will be held. Candidates can learn more about the exam on the MPSC's official website.

The MPSC Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam is held to select candidates for 806 positions. There are 650 Police Sub Inspector vacancies, 67 Assistant Section Officer vacancies, and 89 State Tax Inspector vacancies out of the total vacancies. Below is the direct link to download the MPSC Admit Card 2021.

The admit card is a requirement for taking the examination. To the exam centre, candidates must bring their admit card and a photo ID. To check and download the MPSC Admit Card 2021, follow the steps outlined below.

MPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's official website at the link.

On the homepage, click the link to "Download Admission Certificate."

Alternatively, you can access the MPSC Admit Card 2021 directly by clicking on the following link: MPSC Admit Card 2021.

Enter your login credentials, such as your mobile number, email address, application ID, or Aadhar number, and click Login.

For the Subordinate Service prelims exam, check and download the MPSC Admit Card 2021.

Print the admit card in case you need it in the future.

The MPSC Admit Card 2021 will include information such as the exam time, duration, and location. The exam was originally scheduled for April 11, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state. Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be eligible to take the mains exam.

There will be 100 questions on the prelims question paper, each worth one mark. The exam is conducted in both Marathi and English. To obtain a copy of the MPSC Admit Card 2021, candidates should go to the official website listed above.