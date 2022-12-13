MP Congress Leader Who Made 'Kill Modi' Remark, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday for his controversial statement- "Be ready to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution”, remarks.

The statement triggered an outrage on Monday when a video of him surfaced in which he was heard goading a group of people to "kill" PM Modi in order to "save" the Constitution.

The video of Pateria at a gathering of party workers, shows him saying that Modi will end elections, and divide on the basis of religion, caste, and language; the lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi."

Following his remarks, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a police case against Pateria, who was also a former state minister.

The Congress also condemned the reprehensible comments made by Pateria. (With inputs from NDTV)

