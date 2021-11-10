MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet Meeting Key Decisions Taken

Bhopal : In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today, the Cabinet approved the formation of new tehsil Killaud in Khandwa district, new tehsil Digouda in Tikamgarh district, new tehsil Mundi in Khandwa district and new tehsil Dhulkot in Burhanpur district.

Land allotment for establishment of medical college in Neemuch

The Cabinet granted permission to the Medical Education Department to allot 97452 square meters of vacant land of farm no. 6, 6A, 6B, 29, 40, 44, 24, 30 near Kanavati on Mhow Naseerabad Road under the ownership of Municipality in Neemuch Nagar, without premium and annual land rent of Re 1 subject to the given conditions and the use of the said land from residential to ‘public and semi- public’ on the condition of being modified to ‘public’, for the establishment of a medical college.

Approval to start 11 new government colleges

The Cabinet approved to start 11 new government colleges in the state. These include Government College Udayanagar in Dewas district, Government College Raigaon in Satna district, Government College Ghuwara in Chhatarpur district, Government College Pichore of Gwalior district, Government College Jaisinagar , Sagar district, Government College Gormi, Bhind district, Government College Rajoudha, Morena district, Government College Anuppur, Anuppur district, Government College Dimani, Morena district, Government College Rithorakala, Morena district and Government College Dinara, Morena district. Approval was given to create 233 academic and 228 non-academic, a total of 461 posts. Posts for starting new science and commerce faculties in five already functional government colleges and for starting three new subjects at postgraduate level in one government college. For this, a recurring expenditure load of Rs.24 crore 60 lakh per annum and non-recurring expenditure of Rs.5 crore 45 lakh has been approved.

University (Amendment) Ordinance

According to the M.P. University (Amendment) Ordinance, the proposal to rename ‘Chhindwara University’, Chhindwara’ as ‘Raja Shankar Shah University, Chhindwara’ was approved by the Cabinet. The Higher Education Department has been authorized to pass the ordinance in the form of a bill in the upcoming assembly session.

Bhopal-based TB Hospital will be upgraded to Regional Institute for Respiratory Diseases

The Cabinet granted administrative approval for the creation of 9 posts of computer operators along with 138 new posts for filling of the 252 posts required for Regional Institute for Respiratiory Diseases, Bhopal whle dedicating 113 posts out of 227 posts approved earlier in TB Hospital for creation of new posts for the upgradation of the TB Hospital, of Bhopal to Regional Institute For Respiratory Diseases and for the arrangement of an agency approved and contracted for Gandhi Medical College Bhopal for cleanliness and safety. The Medical Education Department has decided to upgrade the TB Hospital to Regional Institute for Respiratory Diseases to start medical facilities and teaching work as per NMC standards on transfer of the TB Hospital,Bhopal to Medical Education Department, to start high level screening and surgery of Respiratory and Lung related diseases, lung cancer along with TB, and setting up respiratory, ICU and thoracic surgery units. Due to creation of new post for Regional Institute, 12 to 15 seats can be increased from 3 seats in the currently avaiable PG course. Along with the creation of the post of Surgery department, 3 to 4 P.G. seats will increase. By getting additional PG seats in the course, more number of doctors related to the treatment of this disease will be available in future.

Tenders invited for registered wind power projects and new projects

For the development of registered wind power projects and new projects in the state, the Cabinet has decided that at present keeping the ceiling tariff at Rs. 2.78 per unit, the bids will be invited for setting up 750 MW capacity wind-solar hybrid (33 pc essential component of wind/solar energy). In future, the New and Renewable Energy Department will invite bids for wind power projects or wind and solar energy hybrid project for the supply of RPO as per requirement. The Bid Process Management will be conducted by the Department’s body ‘Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited’ (RUMSL). The developer who submits the lowest purchase rate in the bid will be selected for project development. The purchase of electricity generated from wind power is done by state institution as per the Renewable Energy Purchase Bond (RPO) prescribed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission. In view of the requirement of about 5000 MW capacity to meet the RPO of the state till the financial year 2025, additional capacity of 1500 MW will be required. For this there is a great need for the development of wind power projects in the state.

The state is one of the progressive states in the country in the field of wind energy. The total installed capacity in the state has increased from 314 MW in the year 2012 to the latest 2444.15 MW. In this way, an increase of about 8 times has been achieved since the year 2012.