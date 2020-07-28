Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is COVID-19 positive on Tuesday said that he has been washing clothes on his own and this has healed his hand. The CM said that he had a surgery recently and following that he was unable to clench his fist.

The CM said that physiotherapy did not help much and that washing clothes took the pain away.

In a video, Chouhan said, “Since I am Covid-19 positive, I’ve been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn’t able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine."

He also added that he makes his own tea.

CM Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

The CM on Tuesday chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital and said if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable and is like any other cold, cough and fever.

Sharing his experience with his ministerial colleagues while chairing the cabinet meet from hospital through video conferencing, Chouhan said there is no need to panic about coronavirus and it can be controlled by remaining alert.

"If it is detected soon, then it is not an incurable disease and is like cold, cough and fever only. The infection becomes dreaded only when it reaches the lungs of the affected person, the 61-year-old BJP leader said. He said if a person develops any symptom of the disease, then he or she should immediately consult a doctor.

Informing about his own health, Chouhan said, "Since Monday, there is no complaint of fever and coughing is also under control."

Chouhan was on Saturday shifted to a private hospital in Bhopal after he tested coronavirus positive.

Since the chief minister is in hospital, he has been reviewing the status of COVID-19 situation in the state and holding other departmental meetings every day through video conferencing.