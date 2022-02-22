MP : Brick Kiln Owner Hits A Jackpot After Two Decades

They say hard work puts you where good luck can find you. This came true for one family in Madhya Pradesh which became a crorepati overnight. Sushil Shukla, who is a native of Panna city which is known for diamond mines, owns a brick kiln in the area. To run this kiln, Shukla gets the soil transported from the Krishna Kalyanpur area. While putting soil in the kiln, his parents found a sparkling 26.11 carat diamond in it. They didn’t hide the diamond from authorities but instead handed it over to them. The diamond value is estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore. The officials are expecting a price of Rs 1.2 crore for the diamond which they are planning to auction soon.

After deducting the government royalty collected for mines and taxes, the remaining amount will be given to the couple who alerted the administration about this expensive find, the officials said. The Shukla family had been striving hard for two decades to find a diamond but in vain. Later, they had taken a shallow mine on lease for their brick kiln. They were amazed to see a diamond in the soil as they didn’t expect their efforts would pay off like this one day.

The Shukla family is happy they found a diamond eventually but they won’t get all the amount after it is auctioned off. Because the shallow mine lease is shared by five more members. Still, Shukla is contented that he would get a handsome amount from the diamond selling and he could start a new business with its money.

In Panna district, Shukla is not alone who made this discovery. There were many people in the area who had hit the jackpots in the shallow mines.