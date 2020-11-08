BHOPAL: The five-year-old boy, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district four days back, died, despite all efforts by the district administration to retrieve him.

After a 90-hour-long rescue operation, a team of rescue workers managed to retrieve the child, Prahlad, from the borewell around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet expressed sadness over the boy's death and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family. He also announced that a new borewell would be dug in the agricultural field of the boy's family.

निवाड़ी ज़िले में बोरवेल में गिरे मासूम बच्चे प्रह्लाद को लगातार प्रयास के बावजूद हम बचा नहीं सके, इसका मुझे बहुत दुःख है। मैं इस कठिन घड़ी में परिवार के साथ हूँ। मैं यह भी निवेदन करता हूँ कि जो लोग बोरवेल खोदें,उसे बाद में उचित रूप से ढकें,जिससे ऐसी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटनाएँ न हों। pic.twitter.com/d56Wr2yj7K — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 8, 2020

The child who was the son of farmer Harikishan Kushwaha, fell into the newly-dug borewell at his father's agriculture field in Saitpura (Barahbujurg) village of Niwari district on Wednesday morning when labourers were putting a pipe casing in it, police said.

He was stuck at a depth of 60-feet in the 200-feet deep borewell and showed no movement since the past three days.The team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and other experts worked hard day and night, but the boy was found dead at 3 am on Sunday.