Into The Motoverse With Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2022

Three days of Pure Motorcycling, Music and Art - Rider Mania 2022 is back and all set for an epic weekend full of fun and adventure in Hilltop, Goa from November 18 to 20, 2022. After a hiatus of two years, the 12th edition of this exhilarating motorcycling festival will bring music, art, heritage, inspiration and pop culture together with some of the greatest riders, artists, musicians, and storytellers from all across the country. Rider Mania 2022 is the perfect cocktail of some thrilling motorcycling experiences and music and ambience that’s unparalleled. Every action-packed day of the event will be followed by power-packed performances by famous artists including some of the biggest names in the music industry.

With an aim to create a new-age Pop Culture Calendar event that offers an exciting, kaleidoscopic gateway into the vibrant world of Motoculture, Royal Enfield is bringing Motoville - A Village led by the narrative of Riding Cultures to Rider Mania this year, ranging from exploration, cruising, to street and custom. Motoverse Village aims to bring together people, their stories, their machines, fashion, food and lifestyle in one inclusive space. Rider Mania this year will be divided in 4 sections - Motothrill, Motoville, Motosonic and Motoshop, encouraging the attendees to experience different hotspots as per their convenience. The event also presents Motoreel, a space to initiate inspirational stories and two way conversations between the stalwarts of the industry and the passionate riders.

MOTOTHRILL

Taking Puresport to a whole new level, Rider Mania 2022 will offer some of the most electrifying motorsport experiences at the event. Motorsport enthusiasts will get a chance to ride on India’s premier off-road training motopark and training academy curated by India’s first Dakar rally participant CS Santosh and learn from speaker session with the illustrious Nani Roma, the legendary Dakar rally champion known for racing two and four wheelers, and Ashish Raorane, one of the Indian representatives at Dakar and CS Santosh. Furthermore, the Motothrill section will witness some of the most popular activities in the Rider Mania, including Dirt Track, one of the toughest challenges at Rider Mania, Slide school, designed for riders to experience flat-tracking in a controlled and safe environment as trainers guide participants on the basics of the sport on the customized Royal Enfield Himalayans, Trail school, Ace the Hill, Adventure Zone among others.

MOTOVILLE

Moville includes 4 exclusive zones: Exploration Zone, Custom Zone, Cruiser Zone and Street Zone, each conducting engaging workshops by subject experts on Wildlife photography, Sneaker Customisation, Mural Art among others. For art and heritage lovers, the Royal Enfield Pop up Museum will offer a chance for visitors to revisit Royal Enfield’s brand legacy, while the UNESCO arena will display some of the stories of indigenous tribes, and many other facets of the Himalayas documented under the Royal Enfield and UNESCO partnership. The event will also witness leading content creators such as Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, a renowned author, educator and heritage activist, Manish Misra, one of the founding members of Photographers of India (largest homegrown photography community) and several other eminent personalities sharing learnings from their inspiring professional and personal journeys.

MOTOSONIC

Experience a whole new groove and vibe with celebrated artists such as Tetseo Sisters, quartet of sisters from Nagaland who have been devoted to the art and tradition of the vocal folk music of the state, Parvaaz, the band whose sound has often been described as one that transcends musical genres taking the listener into spaces that traverse folk, Karsh Kale, known primarily for his experimental tabla playing within electronic music contexts, Divine, a globally recognized Indian rapper, and several other musical icons.

MOTOSHOP

Over and above just motorcycles, this edition of Rider Mania will also witness a lot of action from the world of apparel and accessories as well. Royal Enfield will unveil its 1:3 Scale Model of the Classic, a scaled-down and hand-crafted representation of the actual motorcycle. The Art Of Motorcycling (AOM) Gallery in the Arts & Heritage section will display designs handpicked from the first and second seasons of AOM. The Apparel MiY stall will house live printing of t-shirts, masterclass on helmet painting, live helmet painting, customisation on new and existing helmets.

Rider Mania is a unique platform that binds together riders from all over the world, celebrating the camaraderie of the riding community, while breaking barriers and stereotypes along the way. It is not just a festival but 3 days of fun activities and a testament to the dreams and aspirations of motorcyclists, eager to be part of the Royal Enfield family. Continuing its journey towards sustainability, Rider Mania 2022 will also propagate the message for zero ‘single-use plastic’ and #LeaveEveryPlaceBetter along with other initiatives under Royal Enfield's social mission of Responsible Travel.

Artist Line-up:

Day 1, November 18

Concert Stage- Parvaaz, Karsh Kale Collective, Peter Cat Recording Co.,

Hilltop Stage- Ladakh Folk Artist, Tatseo Sisters, Gauley Bhai

------------------------

Day 2, November 19

Concert Stage- F-16, Sickflip, Divine

Hilltop Stage- Cinema of Excess, Sameer Rahat, Nalaayak

--------------------------

Day 3, November 20

Concert Stage- Thaikkudum Bridge, Bloodywood, DJ SA

Hilltop Stage- Samar Mehedi, Kutle Khan, Swarathma

