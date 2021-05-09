Is there any need to explain the importance of mother? Obviously, a big no. She is one of the most beautiful things that God has created on this planet. She sacrifices everything for the well-being of family.

Every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. Make this day more special by planning something for your dearest mom. Due to coronavirus pandemic, we may not be able to go out, but my dear readers, just cook something which your mom likes or make a DIY gift.

If you stay away from your mom, just send one of these beautiful poems that will make your mom happy and will bring a smile on her face.

My Mother, my friend so dear,

Throughout my life you’re always near.

A tender smile to guide my way,

You’re the sunshine to light my day.

Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.

Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,

Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,

Mom’s love will stay with us forever

and touch our lives in precious ways...

The values you’ve taught,

the care you’ve given,

and the wonderful love you’ve shown,

have enriched my life

in more ways than I can count.

I Love you Mom!

There is no blessing

Quite so dear...

As a mom like you

To love year after year.

Just one little wish for you, Mom,

But it’s loving and happy and true -

It’s a wish that the nicest and best things

Will always keep coming to you!

Her hands held me gently from the day I took my first breath.

Her hands helped to guide me as I took my first step.

Her hands held me close when the tears would start to fall.

Her hands were quick to show me that she would take care of it all.

I thank you from the heart

For all you’ve done for me

And I bless The Lord for giving me

The best mother there could be!

Sending this, Mom,

Especially to say

Wishing you a happy

And wonderful day...

And to tell you this day

Will always be one

For remembering the many

Sweet things you have done!

We 'SakshiPost' also wish all the beautiful moms a very happy 'Mother's Day'.