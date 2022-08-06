Mother Throws Daughter From 4th Floor in Bengaluru, Video Viral

A woman can be seen throwing her four-year-old daughter from the fourth floor of an apartment. The incident took place at an apartment complex in Sampangiramanagar of Bengaluru on Thursday. The video of the woman doing the act went viral.

According to the police, the woman is a dentist and her husband is a software engineer. They got married 12 years ago. The four-year-old girl was hearing and speech impaired. A complaint was filed by her husband and the woman was arrested.

"Some neighbours heard the cries of the child and rushed for help. They pulled her back and informed the police. The child who had crashed on the ground was rushed to a private hospital and then to NIMHANS, where she succumbed to her injuries," deputy commissioner of police (Central) R Srinivas Gowda said.

He said, "We have booked her under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder. She was produced before the court and has been sent to judicial custody."

The DCP said that in the preliminary investigation, the woman had left her child on a train. The husband then brought the child back home with the help of child helpline members but didn’t file a complaint against her.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

