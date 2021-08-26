Mother Teresa's Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Peace and Love Quotes

Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Mother Teresa was born on this day in 1950, and she created the Missionaries of Charity, a Roman Catholic religious community with about 4,500 sisters who operated in 133 countries by 2012.

When the name Saint Mother Teresa is spoken, words like faith, kindness, humanity and caring come to mind. For countless homeless and poor people, she was a beacon of hope. Her stories of commitment, love, and concern for others have not only made her a global celebrity but have also motivated countless people to support one another.

Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu was an Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary who was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Ottoman Empire. After almost 18 years in Skopje, she relocated to Ireland, and then to India, where she lived the majority of her life.

She has dedicated her entire life to helping and assisting those in need. She created the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, a Roman Catholic religious order with more than 4,500 sisters that operated in 133 countries by 2012.

The congregation runs houses for people who have been abandoned by their people and are suffering from illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, leprosy, and TB. It also runs soup kitchens, dispensaries, mobile clinics, orphanages, and schools, among other things.

To commemorate Mother Teresa's 111th birthday, we've compiled a list of inspirational quotes from her that will help you become a better person and restore your confidence in mankind. Take a look at this: