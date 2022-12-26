Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre Yet Again

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has announced an increase in the prices of full-cream, toned, and double-toned milk by Rs 2 per litre. The increased prices will be effective from Tuesday in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Mother Dairy, one of the top milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, has raised the milk prices for the fifth time in a year. The milk supplier says the rising input costs have forced the company to increase the milk prices.

Starting Tuesday, Mother Dairy will sell full-cream milk for Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate will be sold at Rs 53 per litre while the rates of double-toned milk has been raised to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

Mother Dairy hikes milk rate by Rs 2/litre effective from tomorrow There is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants. pic.twitter.com/SXoQ8sbqBS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said.

