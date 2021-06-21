Most Wanted Lashkar Commander Mudasir Pandit Killed in Sopore Encounter

In an anti-terrorist operation, the Indian Army killed three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. Among them was the top commander of the Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jammu, and Kashmir police said. Three people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Mudassir Pandit, were killed in an encounter at Sopore in Baramulla district on Sunday midnight. Kashmir Zone IG Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place in the Gund Brath area of ​​Sopore.

Security forces arrived at the area around midnight on Sunday after receiving information that there were terrorists at Gund Brath and carried out extensive checks.

The militants opened fire on security forces during this time. The encounter took place when the alert army opened fire. Three militants were killed in a fierce exchange of fire between the two groups. The details of the encounter were revealed by the Kashmir IGP on Twitter. In the Sopore encounter, Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed to lost the most wanted militant Mudassir Pandit.

"Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mudassir Pandit, who was behind the recent killings of three policemen, two councilors, and two civilians in Sopore, was killed in an encounter," reads a tweet. Two BJP councilors and a police officer were killed in a shootout with militant Mudassir during a rally in Sopore in March this year. The encounter comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24.

Let Commander killed in Kashmir, J&K encounter, Kashmir encounter, Sopore encounter today, Lashkar commander Mudasir Pandit, Laskar commander killed, Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Mudassir Pandit, Gund Brath