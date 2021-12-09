Most Retweeted Tweets of 2021

Twitter on Thursday revealed the top trends, and moments of 2021 on the microblogging platform in India. Twitter said that Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' message about his donation to COVID-19 relief in India was the most retweeted tweet in the country in 2021, while Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's announcement of the birth of his daughter emerged as the most liked tweet of the year.

Hashtags #COVID19, #FarmersProtest, and #TeamIndia were also among the most retweeted hashtags on the platform in 2021.The report analysed the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 - November 15, 2021.

In the sports category, Virat Kohli's appreciation tweet for MS Dhoni's match-winning play during the IPL was the most retweeted in sports this year. Dhoni had #CricketTwitter buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals that carried Chennai Super Kings into the season's semi-finals. Among the awe-struck fans was Kohli, who hailed his contemporary by calling him ‘King' in an all-hearts appreciation tweet. This post was retweeted 91,600 times and was also the most Liked Tweet in sports in 2021 (529,500 Likes).

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tweet to announce the birth of his daughter became the most liked tweet of the year, with over 538,200 likes so far.

Actor Vijay's tweet about the first look of his much-awaited movie #Beast was the most retweeted in entertainment and the most liked tweet in entertainment as well in the year 2021 (139,600 Retweets and 341,600 Likes).

On the list of top tweets in the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet sharing a picture of getting his first COVID-19 vaccine was the most retweeted tweet of the year, Twitter said. The tweet has garnered over 45,100 retweets till date.

Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata welcoming back Air India into the fold of Tata Group in October was the most retweeted tweet in business. It was also the most liked tweet in business this year. The tweet has captured over 82,900 retweets and 403,900 likes till date.

Twitter also considered the number of total authors in India between the same time period to rank the most-tweeted emojis of 2021 in India. Folded hands emoji surpassed others and became the most-tweeted emoji of the year.

"Whether it was people connecting with strangers on Twitter during the COVID-19 second wave in India and turning the service into a real-time helpline, or forging friendships and announcing them to the world through hashtags like #WeMetOnTwitter. From #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter, people came to the service to watch sports together, and have a conversation in real-time," Twitter said.The #Covid19 was the most Tweeted hashtag in the current affairs category this year, Taliban's takeover of #Afghanistan also kept Indians talking on Twitter and young job aspirants demanded the Staff Selection Commission to release #CGL19marks.

The year also saw the introduction of Twitter Spaces - a new audio format on the platform - that "encouraged and unlocked real, open conversations on Twitter with an authenticity, nuance, depth, and power only the human voice can bring."

