Jamnagar: An international flight with 236 passengers and crew members on board was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after a bomb threat on Monday.

The Moscow to Goa chartered flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport after an email claiming a bomb threat to the aircraft was received by the Goa Air Traffic Control.

The aircraft has been kept under an isolation bay for sanitisation. The bomb squad and fire brigade teams have reached the Jamnagar airport. According to the Jamnagar Airport director, the flight landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm.

All the passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the aircraft is being inspected by the investigative agencies, said IGP (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

“The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane,” Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

Also Read: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Over Marital Rape Exception