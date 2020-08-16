Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Saturday that COVID-19 warriors will be the first ones to get the dose of vaccine. Choubey asserted that, “Our scientists are working very hard on it. Three vaccines against COVID-19 are in various stages of testing. And, if we do succeed in getting a vaccine, our coronavirus warriors will be the first one to receive the dose."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission in which technology will play a crucial role. Modi further added that this will be a new step in the health sector in India and it will help reduce the problems of using technology to get treatment.

After Narendra Modi's announcement on National Digital Health Mission in which every Indian will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services. Choubey said that, "This is a historic day for the country’s health sector. On the auspicious occasion of our Independence Day, our PM announced this mission. This will bring widespread change in the field of health."

He further added that, "It will be produced on a mass scale when scientists give us the green signal, and all preparations have been made for it. So our PM said this government is determined to combat the coronavirus crisis."

The Union Minister said that health ID card for each citizen that will be provided under the National Digital Health Mission will facilitate healthcare access to people. He quoted that, “The card will have the medical history of the patient, and a doctor will be able to access prior information on ailments and treatment, if any, and begin treatment."

Modi in his I-speech said that, "In India, three vaccine candidates are in different stages of human clinical trials. Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of two vaccines, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), and Zydus Cadila Ltd, are currently underway. The Serum Institute of India has been approved to perform phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the third vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University. The Pune-based institute collaborated with AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine."