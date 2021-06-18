NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021, This was done in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Ministry's statement, it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021.

This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing, it said.

The ministry's advisory said all the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter so that citizens, transporters, and various other organisations which are operating under this difficult time, may not face difficulties.

Also, in the past, the Ministry made some changes in the regulations related to the issuance of driver training centers and driving licenses. The Ministry of Road has "notified rules mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centres. These rules will come into effect from 1st July 2021. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enroll at such centres, it stated on June 15th. Previously, candidates had to take a driving test at RTO offices for a license. Under the new rules, candidates who pass the driving test at government-recognized and qualified centers will not be required to apply for a new driver's license. Candidates will get high-quality training at new centres, which will be equipped with simulators and a specialized driving test track.

