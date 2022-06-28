More than 50pc of Patients Delay Cataract Surgeries in India: Survey Report

Cataract is the leading cause of vision loss in the country; however, it is treatable with a simple procedure with over 98% success rate. According to the research done by the National Eye Institute, it has been found that 9 out of 10 people who undergo cataract surgery get clear vision. Cataract also most commonly affects people in the age group of 40 and above. On the occasion of Cataract Awareness Month, Pristyn Care has launched “The Great Indian Cataract Survey Report” which aims to create awareness and promote holistic eye-care. The survey was conducted with over 1000+ respondents across metros as well as the data analyzed by the Pristyn Care Data Lab on cataract surgeries performed till now.

According to the survey, more than 50% of Indians are delaying cataract surgeries. Most common misconceptions include losing eyesight, painful procedures, or a long recovery period when it comes to cataract surgery. Among the top criteria for undergoing cataract surgery, 52% of Indians choose specialized, highly experienced surgeons, 41% opt for advanced technology, and 26% make the decision based on the location of the surgery, i.e. Eye hospital and clinic. Affordability and cost of the surgery ranks last at 24%. On the survey findings, Dr. Kripa Pulasaria, Ophthalmologist said, “While there can be multiple reasons for cataract delay, we at Pristyn Care believe that it is important to address patient concerns and spend time with them one-on-one. Patients who understand the treatment and benefits of advanced technology are generally not anxious while undergoing the surgery. Fears of pain, surgical complications, or losing eye-sight can be mitigated with appropriate preoperative education.”

According to Pristyn Care’s Data Lab which also studied 1 lakh+ cataract patient queries and 7000+ cataract surgeries done by the company, 59% of cataract surgeries are in the age group of 56 and above. Analysis of data further indicates growing cataract cases in the younger population, a condition widely believed to impact the elderly. The risk factors may be prolonged exposure to UV rays, early onset of diabetes, smoking, alcohol, and environmental factors like food adulteration and pollution.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Garima Sawhney, co-founder at Pristyn Care, said, “Cataract is the major cause of reversible blindness and visual impairment in the country. According to Pristyn Care’s Cataract survey report, we have observed that lack of access to information, treatment and accessibility are the main reasons for delay among Indians. Cataract surgeries are the most common and frequently performed as compared to other elective procedures. We are committed to introducing advanced treatments for better and quick recovery. We also spoke to the patients who have undergone cataract surgeries and 83% agreed that their pre-surgery inhibitions were unfounded. In fact, 97% of patients would also recommend cataract surgeries to others.”

Pristyn Care is one of the largest cataract surgery providers in the country. It surveyed 7 metros including NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. The company is also offering free eye check-ups and free consultations in its effort to promote eye care.

Survey done across 1000+ respondents

Insights from the Pristyn Care Data Lab which studied 1 lakh+ cataract patient queries and 7000+ cataract surgeries done by the company

Number of cities - 40+ cities (*Metros include 7 cities -NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai)