Moradabad: Road Accident On Delhi-Lucknow Highway Kills Scores

Moradabad: A tragic road accident took place on the Delhi-Lucknow highway near Moradabad. Many casualties have been reported although the exact number is not confirmed yet. The accident took place at around 6 am on Monday. According to the reports, a bus carrying numerous passengers crashed into a truck from behind. Many died on spot.

The injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital but as their condition is said to be critical, fear is that the casualty count will increase. Both the private bus and the DCM truck were carrying many passengers. The DCM truck was carrying 20-25 people, while the bus had 50-60. Officers from the Pakbada police station arrived on the site and are investigating the matter.

Even though we do not know the exact number yet, it is reported that over 12 passengers are dead. Details from the hospital regarding other patients are awaited.

One of the passengers on the truck who survived the accident shared the details of the accident. “Our truck driver was stopped by the police for some questioning. There were over 25 passengers in the DCM truck. A bus crashed from behind and killed three of our men - Ashish, Suresh and Nanhe, on spot. Others were severely injured,” shared Balram, the passenger.

SP, City, Amit Anand said that 5 people died on the spot and others were rushed to the hospital. The exact death toll is to be confirmed.