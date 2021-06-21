Monsoon Arrives: Heavy Rains In These Indian States Next 24 Hours

For the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms in Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab.

The IMD added that there will be a significant reduction in rainfall after that.

According to IMD 'Moderate' to 'severe' thunderstorms, as well as frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, are expected over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the next 24 hours. According to the weather forecast department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours due to the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh.