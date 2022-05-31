New Delhi: Satyendar Jain, AAP leader and Delhi’s Health Minister was remanded to the Enforcement Directorate custody till Jun 9 by a local court here in an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate officials on Monday arrested Satyendar Jain after four hours of questioning in connection with alleged hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Earlier today, the ED officials had produced Delhi’s Health Minister in the Rouse Avenue court. Before remanding Jain in ED’s custody, special judge Geetanjali Goel noted that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy. In Rouse Avenue court, senior advocate N Hari Haran appeared for Jain while solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the central economic offence probing agency.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal defended his cabinet colleague and termed the ED case against Jain as ‘farzi’ (fabricated) adding that his government has zero tolerance for corruption.

“We have faith in the judiciary. This farzi (fake) case won't last. We are following the path of truth," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

This is a 2017 money laundering case in which it was alleged that the AAP leader and his wife Poonam Jian had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017 which was more than double their known sources of income.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case on August 25, 2017. Later the ED officials registered a criminal case against the AAP leader claiming Jain failed to explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. He had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies like Prayas, Indo and Akinchan in Delhi.

