MoE-IKS Recognises Vrushabhotsavam As Nationwide Festival

India is a place where "Cows" are considered sacred and treated as mother as she has been giving milk to us since ages. And "Bull" is worshipped as God. Cow and bull appear to be different but both of them are divine.

"Vrushaba" is the life of Indian agriculture and it plays a significant role in farming. Vrushabhotsavam grabbed the attention of all and sundry and it's a proud moment for all of us. The Indian Traditional Knowledge Systems (Bharatiya Gnana Parampara) Division of Ministry of Education (MoE) extended its support for "Vrushabhotsavam" which is now going to be a nationwide festival.

IKS in its message said that, "It is indeed a pleasure to see that the Bharateeya concept of respect for all life and the ethical treament of all animals is being celebrated in the Vrushabhotsavam". "IKS division is going to collaborate with Koutilya and Krishibharatam Trust members in increasing the awareness about the facets of the Bharateeya Gnana Parampara," quoted by shri Prof Ganti Surya narayana Murthy, National Co-ordinator IKS division AICTE (MoE),Govt of India.

Vrushabhotsavam:

Vrushabhotsavam is celebrated on 26th October 2022(first day of Karthika month). The main aim of this festival is to create awareness amongst the people on how to conserve bulls. Vrushabhotsavam is dedicated to bull (Nandi) which is the a backbone of farmer. On this day, people honour both farmer and offer prayers to bull which is dear to the farmer and it is selfless. Bull helps the farmer and is a good friend to him.

Mantras from Atharvana Veda explains the importance of Vrushabha.

Sourabhey mahasaar vrusharajamrithadruyuthey

Bhookarshanavidhau tvamhi Saaham kuru mamaanag

One should praise the bullocks thus "O son Surabhi (Divine Cow) possessing great strength, king of bullocks with immeasurable lustre and sinless one."

Sugandhamaalyapushpadyaidi tvam pujayamyaham

Phalado bhavmey tvam tu dharmakruth swasthi they bhusham

I worship you today with fragrant garlands and flowers etc., be a giver of good results to me. O meritorious one; welfare to you always.

With each passing day, people are showing much interest in celebrating Vrushabhotsavam. In the last few years, a few villages in different places like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, America and Indonesia have celebrated Vrushabhotsavam with much joy and happiness.