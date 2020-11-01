Modi Praises 4-Year-Old Girl's Rendition Of Vande Mataram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, impressed with a four year old girl's rendition of Vande Mataram. The little girl, Esther Hnamte from Mizoram won the hearts of the people with her singing skills. Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga shared the post and captioned it as, "Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram." PM Modi shared the video and tweeted as, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition." Here is the video.

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

AR Rahman also sang praises for Esther and captioned it as, "When you are showered with cuteness and love." Here is the tweet.

When you are showered with cuteness and love 😊🌹Esther (4 years) https://t.co/AgCjcLXfov via @YouTube — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 30, 2020

On YouTube, full clip of Esther's video was posted with the caption, "Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian. It is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle. Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities."