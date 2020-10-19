Modi To Lead BJP Poll Campaign In Bihar

A buoyant BJP, which is smelling victory in Bihar in association with JDU’s Nitish Kumar, has decided to launch a high voltage campaign in the state. The campaign will be intensive as well has exhaustive, according to the party sources.

The party has released the list of its star campaigners. The list is led by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address eight mega meets online and over 15000 people would take the speech of the Prime Minister to every nook and corner by holding small gatherings, where the speech would be shown to them.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also the star campaigners for the party. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, organising secretary BL Santosh, Saudan Singh, Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand former CM Raghubar Das, union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani too would be the star campaigners of the party.