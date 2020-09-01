COIMBATORE: "Modi Idlis" priced at Rs.10 for four pieces are all set to be offered to the public. The idlis named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be provided to the people at Salem in Tamil Nadu. Salem is the native district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

This initiative is the brainchild of BJP propaganda cell state vice president Mahesh. The poster of 'Modi' Idli' have been kept in different parts of the city. In the posters, one could see PM Modi on the right side with 'Four Idlis For Rs.10' written in the centre and a photograph of Mahesh.

The posters read that "Lotus hero Mahesh presents Modi idli. Four idlis for Rs.10 with sambar, to be introduced soon in Salem. Made with modern kitchen equipment, tasty and healthy." Here is the image.

'Bharath' R Balasubramanian, BJP Tamil Nadu secretary, said that their main aim was to open 22 shops to sell the idlis and the number of outlets would be increase based on its success. He further added that the machinery to make 40,000 idlis per day has already arrived.