Modi Govt Offers You A Chance to Earn A Lakh: How to Apply

Are you looking for a way to increase your current income? Are you considering starting a new business? Here is some good news. The Central government under Narendra Modi is giving you a chance to do so and here’s how.

The Prime Minister wants to see an increase in the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in India. And has set a goal of doubling the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024. There were 7836 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the nation as of June 11, 2021.

In addition, the government also assists in the creation of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Up to 90% of these medications are accessible for a cheap price. People can purchase medications from these stores.

Pharmacies are divided into three categories. These businesses can be opened by pharmacists, physicians, or anybody else. These generic medicine facilities can be created by trusts, NGOs, private hospitals, and self-help organizations. These stores are also likely to be opened by a State government-designated entity.

A retail drug sales license in the name of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras must be secured.

The form may be downloaded at the Janaushadhi website.

The form has to be emailed to the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertakings of India's General Manager (BPPI).

On the medications sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, you will have a 20% profit margin. However, there are unique incentives available.

The Central government will cover the cost of operating a drugstore.

Refunds of up to Rs 2 lakh are available. This money will continue to arrive at a monthly rate of Rs 15,000 for the rest of your life.

It also comes with a 15% commission on monthly purchases.