New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi led the ‘satyagraha’ march to the ED office.

Rahul was questioned for about two-and-a-half hours and he was allowed to leave for lunch around 2.10 pm, the party leaders said. Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is likely to be questioned about the incorporation of the Young Indian company operations of the National Herald and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

Congress leaders and workers hit the streets to protest the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED officials. Demonstrations and rallies were taken out in Delhi, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala and other states.

The Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the police have prevented the party leaders from holding demonstrations in the national capital and barricading of the whole Delhi “proves that

the government is scared of us.”

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the National Herald case, however, she could not appear before the ED as she contracted the Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

National Herald Corruption Case:

Indian economist and politician Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the court against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, their companies and associated persons. As per the complaint filed in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) took an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore (US$12 million) from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid.

A closely held company, Young Indian, was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of ₹50 lakh (US$66,000) and it acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL and all its properties (alleged to be worth ₹5,000 crore (US$660 million)). Swamy alleged criminal misappropriation by both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Jawaharlal Nehru founded the National Herald Newspaper. On April 1st, 2008, the paper's editorial announced that it was temporarily suspending its operations. The paper was run by Associated Journals Limited before its closure of the paper. Later in 2009, Sonia Gandhi ordered the closure of the defunct paper.

