Modi: 'Dynastic Corruption Makes Country Hollow Like A Termite'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "dynastic corruption" is a major challenge for India and said that it has become a part of political tradition in many states. Addressing a conference, he said that corruption which goes on from one generation to another makes the country hollow like a termite. The three-day conference, inaugurated via video conference on Tuesday, is being organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Modi said that,"I am going to mention another big challenge before you. This challenge has been gradually growing in the past decades and has taken a formidable form in the country. This is the challenge of dynastic corruption (bhrashtachar ka vanshwaad), that is, corruption which is carried forward by one generation after another."

He said in the past decades it has been seen that when one generation involved in corruption escapes punishment, the next generation tends to be more brazen in committing such acts.

"He sees that when nothing has happened to the one who earns crores of rupees at home, then his confidence is further enhanced," Modi said in his address in Hindi. He further added that there is a need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption. After inaugurating the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, the Prime Minister said that, "Fighting corruption is not a job of a single agency but is a collective responsibility."

Modi said that, "Through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), poor get 100% benefits of govt schemes, they get it directly in their bank accounts. Due to DBT, over Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore being saved from going into wrong hands."