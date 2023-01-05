Modi Cabinet Rejig Likely Before Sankranti, Telangana BJP Hopeful

New Delhi: The Modi government is gearing up for a cabinet expansion and reshuffle ahead of the Budget session which is likely to begin on January 31, sources said. The cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place after Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2023.

Speculations are rife that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make major changes in the central cabinet with an eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is also set to revamp as the term of current party's national chief JP Nadda is expiring on January 20. The BJP leader may also get another term at the helm of party affairs.

The saffron party is also scheduled to hold a national executive meeting this month. Reports suggest that the MPs from states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh may be included in the new cabinet.



As the party is fully focused on Telangana, there are talks in political circles that leaders from Telangana may also get a ministerial berth in the Union cabinet expansion. Sources said local MPs representing Telangana in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be considered for the cabinet portfolios.

