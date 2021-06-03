Mobile COVID Testing Labs at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

As the cases are high and chances of people contracting Covid19 infection is more now, there is a need for a large number of testings to take place at the same time. To speed up the process, more and more centres are opening up. Not just that, a new option is now available at the Kempegowda International Airport.

On Thursday, the Airport unveiled their new mobile van testing. The vans are well equipped and can easily conduct the test. These are like mini laboratories that can conduct around 2000 tests in a day. If needed, the tests can also go up to 3,300.

This can be a good idea for a public place like the airport where thousands of employees work and many fly across states and countries, every day. Even with the pandemic and the lockdown in place, many flights are still operating. A person at the airport can get the test done and get the results in about 4 hours.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) took up this initiative in collaboration with Tata Medical & Diagnostics Ltd (TMD). They will be helping with the vans while Aster Lab is in charge of the testing. There are no extra rates or anything. The rates are similar to what the Government decided. Charges are applied based on the guidelines and regulation given by the Govt.

Along with Bangalore, few districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also have this Mobile van facility. TMD shared that they will work with anyone who wants to collaborate for setting up more such vans.

To get the Covid19 cases in Karnataka under control, the state government is taking many steps. Recently they announced a project to spray disinfectants on urban settings by specially designed aeroplanes as a part of sanitation works.

Aerial works Aero LLP, a private company demonstrated that the initial plan was to spray over Shivajinagar and KR Market areas, and if feasible, extend it to other areas. The project is only in the initial stages as many testings are still to be done. Experts say the technology should not be used on humans without proper field testing in unmanned areas, risk assessment and public consultation.