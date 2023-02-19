Mob Torches few Buildings in Bihar, 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Violence

Patna: A petty parking dispute escalated to a violent clash between two groups which left one person dead and three others injured, ANI reported on Sunday. The incident took place in Jethuli village in Patna district.

Later, a mob sets fire to a few buildings in the village. According to SSP Patna, the main accused responsible for the violence has been arrested. The injured were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

Local media reports suggested that what started as a brawl over a parking issue soon turned into a violent act after two groups clashed with ammunition. It is reported at least 50 rounds of ammunition were fired following the deadly clash.

The villagers claimed that the accused fired several rounds of bullet in the presence of police officials and the police did not stop him. Subsequently, the houses and marriage halls owned by the accused were torched by the angry villagers. Meanwhile, the police said the situation is under control.

#WATCH | Mob sets fire to a few buildings after a violent clash between two groups over a parking dispute in Jethuli village,Patna dist One dead, three injured in the incident. Main accused arrested. Situation under control. Search underway for other accused: SSP Patna#Bihar pic.twitter.com/5uZxyj0O9K — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

