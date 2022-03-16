MNS Members Vandalise IPL Player’s Bus Over Contract Decision, 5 Held

Mar 16, 2022, 19:17 IST
Infuriated at the IPL managers for hiring the bus services from outside the state for transporting the players, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) transport wing Vahatuk Sena members vandalised a bus. The bus was parked outside a five star hotel in Mumbai. Taking swift action, the police have arrested five MNS members. 

Vahatuk Sena leader claimed despite protests,  the IPL authorities had given the bus contract to a Delhi-based service which is affecting the local transport business. As per MNS leaders, some six members sneaked the bus before midnight on Tuesday and pasted the posters with their demands and raised slogans before smashing the glasses of the bus. The MNS transport wing leaders have warned the IPL authorities that if they don’t change their decision, they would damage other buses too. 


